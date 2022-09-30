Former England goalkeeper visits Nantwich Town Ladies

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis visited Nantwich Town Ladies to present new kit to players on behalf of local sponsor Boughey Distribution.
Rachel, now a broadcaster, was joined by Boughey managing director Angela Carus to present substitute warm-up coats to team manager Dan Mellor and captain Claire Rathbone.
Rachel was one of England and Everton’s most prolific players.
She was one of the first female footballers to be awarded a central contract by The Football Association, and finished her career with over 80 international caps.
Since retiring from the sport, she has forged a successful media career, working regularly for BBC and BT Sport.
She covered the Women’s 2019 World Cup in France and this summer’s high-profile Women’s Euro Finals as a BBC pundit.
Following the presentation, she joined players and coaching staff for a question-and-answer session which covered technical advice, motivational tips and her career highlights in the professional game.
Angela Carus said: “After the magnificent Euro Championships this summer and the success of the Lionesses, it’s an exciting time for the development of women’s football and we’re very happy to be supporting the game close to home.
“It was a real bonus to be able to bring along Rachel, one of England’s most successful ever footballers, to the club with us to meet players and the coaching team to mark the start of our new partnership.
“We wish Dan and his players every success for the season.”
Dan Mellor said: “We are delighted to begin our partnership with Boughey Distribution.
“They have such a good reputation in the local community and after speaking with Angela and her team, their passion for women’s football really shone through, so I am sure this relationship between us will grow moving forwards.
“Having Rachel visiting our training session to give the girls a talk was fantastic. She was so passionate and positive with everything she said and the girls then took her helpful advice onto the training pitch afterwards and implemented her feedback immediately.”
