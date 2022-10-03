Girl, 11, injured in collision with car in Nantwich

A 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car on a busy Nantwich road.
The incident happened on Waterlode close to Nantwich Leisure Centre at around 3.30pm.
It’s believed the schoolgirl was crossing the road at the time and there was a collision with a car.
An air ambulance landed in a nearby field but was not required.
According to reports, Cheshire Police said she was taken to hospital with a “serious foot injury”.
The road was closed for a short time, causing significant tailbacks in both directions.
It has now reopened.
(Pic courtesy of Nantwich News reader)
