Dogs rescued by fire crews after house fire in Shavington

A number of dogs were rescued by firefighters as they tackled a blaze at a house in Shavington.

The fire broke out in the kitchen at a property in Gresty Lane.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to put out a kitchen fire at a property at around 2.30pm on Monday (October 3).

A large fan was used to clear smoke from the property. Two sets of firefighters attended the incident from Crewe.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “All persons were accounted for and firefighters also successfully rescued several dogs from the property.”