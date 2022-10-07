Nantwich outlets shortlisted for 2022 Food Festival awards

Popular Nantwich venues and businesses have been shortlisted for the 2022 Nantwich Food Festival awards.

The public vote closed last month and organisers have counted up and shortlisted venues into the top three for each category.

The winners will be announced at an awards night at Nantwich Civic Hall on October 21.

The top 3 in each food award category are:

Best Restaurant

Deadwood Smokehouse

Romazzino, Nantwich

St Martha’s

Best Pub with Food

Cheshire Cat

Boars Head, Walgherton

The Leopard

Best Cafe/Coffee Shop

Cafe de Paris

Charlie & Co

Ginger and Pickles

Little Yellow Pig

Bar Stars

Bench Bistro

Six

The Leopard

Best Newcomer

Cheshire Cupcakes

Crewe Market Hall

St Martha’s

Best Takeaway

Cheshire Cupcakes

Coral Reef, Pillory Street

Jordy’s Pizza

Anyone who voted for the winner in any of the categories will be entered into a draw to win £40 to spend in that establishment.

Winners will be notified by November 10 via the email they supplied in the voting process.

The awards are run in conjunction with the Nantwich Food Festival each year.

Meanwhile, popular Nantwich farm shop Cheerbrook scooped a bronze award in the “Local Produce Shop of the Year” category of the “Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards”.

And Nantwich- based Hannah’s Homemade Fudge also won bronze in the “Food Producer of the Year” class,

The Swan at Marbury won gold in the “Best Cheshire Pub”, and nearby “Three Wrens Gin” won best “Drinks Producer of the Year”.

Winners were announced last week after an event at Chester Racecourse.

(Pic shows 2019 Food Awards winners)