Nantwich outlets shortlisted for 2022 Food Festival awards

Popular Nantwich venues and businesses have been shortlisted for the 2022 Nantwich Food Festival awards.
The public vote closed last month and organisers have counted up and shortlisted venues into the top three for each category.
The winners will be announced at an awards night at Nantwich Civic Hall on October 21.
The top 3 in each food award category are:
Best Restaurant
Deadwood Smokehouse
Romazzino, Nantwich
St Martha’s
Best Pub with Food
Cheshire Cat
Boars Head, Walgherton
The Leopard
Best Cafe/Coffee Shop
Cafe de Paris
Charlie & Co
Ginger and Pickles
Little Yellow Pig
Bar Stars
Bench Bistro
Six
The Leopard
Best Newcomer
Cheshire Cupcakes
Crewe Market Hall
St Martha’s
Best Takeaway
Cheshire Cupcakes
Coral Reef, Pillory Street
Jordy’s Pizza
Anyone who voted for the winner in any of the categories will be entered into a draw to win £40 to spend in that establishment.
Winners will be notified by November 10 via the email they supplied in the voting process.
The awards are run in conjunction with the Nantwich Food Festival each year.
Meanwhile, popular Nantwich farm shop Cheerbrook scooped a bronze award in the “Local Produce Shop of the Year” category of the “Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards”.
And Nantwich- based Hannah’s Homemade Fudge also won bronze in the “Food Producer of the Year” class,
The Swan at Marbury won gold in the “Best Cheshire Pub”, and nearby “Three Wrens Gin” won best “Drinks Producer of the Year”.
Winners were announced last week after an event at Chester Racecourse.
(Pic shows 2019 Food Awards winners)
