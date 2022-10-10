ROUND-UP: Crewe Regional Sunday League latest

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division, Betley scored through Keiron Duckers with their first attack of the game against The Lions.
But they roared back and equalised after 15 minutes, and went on to claim a 1-4 victory.
There were two goals from Dino Messam, and one each from Tom Butler and Deon Chesters.
NHB had a comfortable 0-7 win at Broadhurst FC, thanks to a Matty Ashbrook hat-trick, two from Euan Bull, one from Frank Farrington and an own goal.
In Division One, C & N Utd. took the lead against White Horse thanks to an own goal, but found themselves 1-3 down at half time, and ended up losing 2-6.
Jack Cope netted the second goal for the home side, with Tom Royle (3), George Botham (2) and David Sijy scoring for White Horse.
Sandbach Town took the lead against Prices Feathers through a Chris Allen goal, Jake Tew made it 2-0 but then had a player sent off.
The visitors equalised through new signing James Crowther, and they scored a third through Ben Dalton, before sealing a 5-1 win with goals from two veterans, Tony Fidzewicz and Matt Clarke, the latter being ‘A Screamer’, according to Matt Clarke.
Faddiley went down 1-2 to Leighton FC, who went ahead with a Reece Quinn goal.
Jamie Baker equalised for Faddiley, but Leighton won the game in the 92nd minute.
Seven Regional League teams were engaged in Cheshire FA Sunday Cup Fixtures.
The most noteworthy result was Division One outfit Nantwich Pirates beating Premier League side Willaston White Star 7-1.
Liam Hayes-Porter and Lian Whittaker both scored hat-tricks, with Chris Stokes being the other marksman.
George & Dragon travelled to the Wirral, and had a comfortable victory over Upton Town, with goals from Perry Bircumshaw, Ben Brown and Andy Houston.
Winsford Over went down 3-2 at AFC Stockport, with Tom Stanton netting both goals for the visitors.
Audlem were missing several players as they hosted Kings FC of Warrington, and a somewhat disappointing morning ended in a 1-5 defeat, Seb Muszynski scoring the Audlem goal.
Cooper Buckley won 3-0 against a Cheshire Cheese side who are missing several players through injury.
