Nantwich Town Council clarifies position on external markets

Nantwich Town Council says it will “discuss alternative delivery methods” with organisers of external markets it plans to withdraw from.

It says the decision to withdraw from around 12 externally organised Artisan and Antique Fair markets was taken because of difficulties attracting staff and wellbeing on existing workers.

Town councillors agreed to the plan to withdraw support for externally organised markets at a council meeting last Thursday.

But it has sparked a backlash from residents and shoppers claiming it’s the wrong decision.

In a statement issued today, a town council spokesperson said: “The Town Council would like to clarify it position and reasons for the difficult decision.

“The Town Council would like to confirm that its own markets will continue to run which include the indoor and outdoor markets which operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the 12 farmers markets per year which will incorporate our Spring, Summer and Autumn markets, the Food Festival artisan market, and the Christmas market.

“The markets which will be affected are the Artisan Market and Antiques Fair which are organised externally.

“The Town Council are currently discussing alternative delivery methods with the organisers.

“The decision to withdraw support for these markets is due to the increasing difficulties in attracting casual staff to erect and dismantle the market stalls, and the impact on existing staff and their health and safety in attempting to cover the staff shortage.

“The Town Council recognises the importance of supporting the town’s vibrancy and the benefits that markets and events bring to the town and its traders.

“By introducing children’s summer activities on the square and live entertainment along with our existing markets there will be a balance of activities for all ages and interests.

“The introduction of these events will not require the staffing levels that are needed when erecting market stalls and will offer activities for our younger generations during the long summer break.”