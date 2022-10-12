Millfields Primary in Nantwich appeals for help over transport

Staff at Millfields Primary School in Nantwich are appealing to local businesses to help breathe life into their classroom topics.

The school says it struggling to hire coaches to take children on visits following the closure of a local transport company and the increase of fuel prices.

Headteacher Rob Parish said: “Day trips are of huge importance for children’s learning and deepening their understanding of the subject or topic.

“They are events that children remember and bring their learning to life.

“Here at Millfields, we endeavour to give all our children these enriching experiences throughout their time with us, such as a WW2 experience in Tatton, or a day as Roman centurion in Chester.

“But the cost of coach hire has doubled leaving our trips too expensive for families already impacted by the cost of living crisis.”

Staff are looking at creative ways to continue with trips, but hope local businesses may be able to help.

Mr Parish added: “We are asking if any local companies with a minibus would allow the school to hire it from them.

“Alternatively, we would be extremely grateful if any businesses would donate to our day trip fund to help reduce the cost of the trips to parents.”

Anyone who can help contact the school on 01270 443890 or email [email protected]