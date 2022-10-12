Nantwich Town Ladies played a six-goal thriller against Runcorn side Brookvale United Ladies FC.
It was Nantwich’s first home game of the season at the Swansway Stadium in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
Claire Rathbone, captain of Nantwich Town Ladies FC, said: “It was fair to say it was action packed with a total of six goals finding the back of the net.
“A good game for the fans to witness! As a squad we went out strong, we had a clear plan of action and we executed it well.
“An early goal gave us confidence in our play and the ladies took control of the first half.
“As a squad we played some fantastic football, replicating the excellence we demonstrate on the training ground. The second half brought us some challenges.
“Brookvale came out with a fighting attitude and managed to take the limited opportunities they had to hold us to a draw.
“Although it was a difficult result to accept, we reflect as a squad and our performance on Sunday highlights huge growth from previous seasons.
“I’m proud of all the ladies for their individual performances. We move forward with a positive attitude and we are ready to take the next three points available.
“A huge thank you to those who supported our craft fair and cheered us on through the game, especially our mascots who did us proud on the sideline.
“Everyone made our first home game one to remember so thank you from all the ladies for your on-going support.”
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town Ladies, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank each and every one of our fans who came to support the ladies.
“The atmosphere was brilliant and definitely helped the players drive forward.
“We were dominant in the first half, passed the ball around nicely, created several goal scoring chances and scored some fantastic goals.
“Second half, we panicked a little bit, the game became very scrappy and they caused us some problems at the back that we will work on for the future games.
“We stuck at it, battled and if it wasn’t for a very strange decision to give them a free kick on the edge of the box in the last minute then we win the game.
“There are plenty of positives to take into the cup game. Thank you again for the amazing support!”
For further information on Nantwich Town Ladies FC visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(Pics courtesy of Jonathan White)
