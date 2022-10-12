Dear Editor,

Cheshire Police are encouraging people to report ‘Hate Crime’.

“A hate incident is any incident which the victim, or anyone else, thinks is based on someone’s prejudice towards them because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or because they are transgender.”

So someone could say or write to me, in public, something I thought was perfectly acceptable, but somebody else who heard or read it could report it as a ‘hate crime’.

The Police would have to record it and possibly investigate it. This is madness.

In Cheshire East, 80% of robbery, 94% of burglary and 98% of bike and personal theft went unsolved over the last three years.

Solving these and serious crimes like rape, physical assault etc should be the priority of Cheshire Police.

Not appealing for people to report incidents, where an observer perceived that someone else was harmed by words, spoken or written, by a third party.

Cheshire Police have the wrong set of priorities.

That needs to change …and quickly.

Their record on solving crime is appalling.

https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/hco/hate-crime/

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First