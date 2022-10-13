Nantwich residents will be able to pay tribute and remember lost loved ones on the Tree of Light from next month.

People are invited to St Mary’s Parish Rooms on November 6 when the Tree of Light will be illuminated with a short service of prayer, hymns and poetry.

Revd. Dr Mark Hart will lead the service with an address from Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Peter Groves and the choir of St Mary’s.

The Tree of Light, organised by Nantwich Town Council, aims to offer people a chance to remember the loss of loved ones and to think about those less fortunate.

On the lead up to the event, people are invited to make a donation of £5 to dedicate a bauble to a loved one or a special cause.

Donations can be made at Nantwich Civic Hall where you can fill a bauble with a name, message or items of your choice.

These will then be hung on the tree until after the 12th night of Christmas, when the lights will be turned off and baubles removed.

Baubles can then be collected from the Civic Hall after Monday January 16 2023.

For those who purchased baubles in previous years, these can be re-hung for a donation of £3 and again should be returned to Nantwich Civic Hall.

In addition, names can also be listed on Nantwich Town Council webpage of remembrance.

Nantwich Town Council is dedicating the first bauble to the late John Parkin who passed away late last year.

John was well-known in the town and had dedicated many hours to the church stewarding and was a long-standing member/volunteer of Nantwich Show.

The cost of the tree is covered by Nantwich Town Council and donations will be divided between the Mayor’s charities Nantwich First Responders, Insights Bereavement Service, The Thursday Dementia Club, Nantwich Food Bank and St Mary’s Church.