Multi-million record selling band Space perform at Nantwich festival

Multi-million record selling band ‘Space’ performed to a packed crowd during this week’s Words and Music Festival.

A host of top acts have been performing at various venues during the six-day festival with the final day today (Sunday October 16).

Liverpool-based Space played at the Nantwich Civic Hall with a lively set before an enthusiastic audience.

The group has sold more than five million records worldwide with album titles including “Spiders, “Tin Planet”, “Suburban Rock and Roll”, and “Attack of the Mutant 50ft Kebab”.

Their albums Spiders and Tin Planet were both awarded double platinum disc status.

The band’s most recent album, “Music for Pleasure Music for Pain”, was released in 2021.

Space were ably supported by Nixon Tate, the musical alias of poet-singer-songwriter Nick Taylor.

The Words & Music Festival is an independent boutique festival of special events, intimate gigs and readings from performers who fans would not necessarily expect to see in Nantwich.

The Festival is in its 15th year and has been bringing music and poetry to town since 2008 and this year took place at various venues around the town from 10th to 16th October.