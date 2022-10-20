Police appeal for witnesses to Wistaston burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses to a house burglary in Wistaston

The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Sunday (October 16) when offenders broke into an address in Charlcote Crescent and stole jewellery.

Police are checking CCTV, gathering forensic evidence and making house to house enquiries.

Local officers have also been in the area giving crime prevention advice to residents.

DC Laura Hall said: “We’ve been making a number of enquiries in the area and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us.

“This could be CCTV, doorbell footage, dashcam footage, or information about anyone acting suspiciously in the area”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police via the website or by calling 101 quoting IML 1390363.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.