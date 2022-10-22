CEC to spend £150,000 on more EV car charging points

Cheshire East Council has secured more than £150,000 from the government to install electric vehicle charging points in its towns, writes Belinda Ryan.

Work is expected to start on installing the infrastructure in towns across the borough within the next few months.

Highways and transport committee chair Craig Browne made the announcement about the £151,000 grant at Wednesday’s meeting of the full council.

“This funding will enable us to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure at 15 locations in 12 towns across the borough including Crewe, Knutsford, Macclesfield, Middlewich, Congleton, Nantwich, Alsager, Sandbach and Wilmslow,” he said.

“These will be at a mix of on street locations and in public car parks that are close to residential areas and work is expected to start during the current financial year.”

One of the proposed locations as part of this phase for installation is Snow Hill Car Park, in Nantwich.

Other car parks to benefit include Fairview Car Park, Alsager; Antrobus Street Car Park, Congleton; Southway Car Park, Middlewich; Chapel Street Car Park, Sandbach and The Carrs Car Park, Wilmslow.

Four charging point locations are proposed in Crewe.

These are at Wrexham Terrace Car Park, Bulkeley Street, Edleston Road Car Park and Hope Street Car Park.

Two sites have been identified in Knutsford – these are King Street Car Park and Tatton Street Car Park.

Three locations have been identified at Macclesfield. These are Brook Street, Churchill Way Car Park and Whalley Hayes Car Park.

The council applied for funding from the on-street residential charge point scheme in August.