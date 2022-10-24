Nantwich floral designer crowned one of UK’s best florists

A Nantwich floral designer is coming up roses after being accepted as a full member of the exclusive Good Florist Guide.

Jacqui O is the latest to hit the gold standard of floristry joining the only merit-based guide in the world for florists.

Acknowledged as the ‘little black book’ of the very best British and Irish florists, Jacqui O was awarded the prestigious accolade by the Guide’s Advisory Panel last month.

To be part of it, florists undergo a rigorous evaluation process before being approved and invited to join.

Jacqui O submitted a detailed description of her floristry business, including the range available and services offered as well as images of their design work.

It was then assessed by industry experts to ensure it met the strict criteria of not just offering gorgeous designs, but also the best service and value for bespoke floristry and flowers.

Jacqueline Owen, based on Brine Road, Nantwich, said: “We are delighted to be accepted into the Good Florist Guide.

“We are passionate about quality flowers, breathtaking designs, and the outstanding service we give to each of our clients, so it is wonderful to have this recognition.

“As a qualified designer with a passion for wedding florals my mission is to help couples discover how to showcase their style in flowers developing floral confidence and creating their own memories to treasure forever.”

Caroline Marshall-Foster, Editor of industry bible The Florist Magazine, and founder of Good Florist Guide set it up to ensure customers always receive top-quality floristry from businesses that value excellent customer service.

She said: “You can buy flowers virtually anywhere these days. But nothing really beats the experience of receiving fabulous flowers from a truly bespoke florist.

“The Good Florist Guide is my way of sharing all that is good about floristry.

“It allows consumers to know that the florist they use is able and willing to go the extra mile and make all their purchases, big or small, truly special.”