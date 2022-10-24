South Cheshire firm Bakkavor teams up with charity to help families

South Cheshire employer Bakkavor has teamed up with Chance Changing Lives to provide meals for the community amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Bakkavor Pizza and Bread Crewe has provided around 6,500 flatbreads to four food redistribution partner charities – Chance Changing Lives, The Port Vale Hubb, The Salvation Army Stoke and Irons Foods Banks.

Chance Changing Lives is Bakkavor Crewe’s most recent partner charity.

They work with members of the local community battling with homelessness, providing hot meals and help and support to users.

The charity is led by volunteers and gives the most vulnerable members of the community a safe space in times of hardship.

Bakkavor Crewe has donated some 1,500 flatbreads to the charity’s ‘Saturday Homeless Kitchens’ – where the organisation transforms the products into a variety of pizzas available to service users.

Over the course of the year, an additional 400 desserts, including cheesecake and trifles, dozens of soups and salad bags have been shared with the group in support of their ‘Saturday Homeless Kitchen’ and ‘Community Pantry’ initiatives.

David Brown, head of operations at Bakkavor Crewe Pizza and Bread, said: “We teamed up with Chance Changing Lives at the beginning of the year to offer support to our local community and to tackle food waste.

“The nature of food manufacturing means that surplus food items can be created and therefore to avoid waste, we have continually been coming up with innovative ways to create value out of surplus product.

“While many simply throw away food that cannot be sold, we very actively find different avenues by working with a number of local charities and food banks to ensure all our surplus goes towards creating value in our local community.

“The cost-of-living crisis is a very real concern for people all over the UK and our town of Crewe is no exception to that. We will continue to work with Chance Changing Lives, The Port Vale Hubb, The Salvation Army Stoke and Irons Foods Banks, throughout the crisis (and beyond), to ensure fewer people go hungry this autumn.

“We thank our amazing team at Bakkavor for their continued enthusiasm and community spiritedness.”