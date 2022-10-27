Plans to re-surface Beam Street in Nantwich town centre have been delayed until 2023, Cheshire East Council has confirmed.
The announcement comes after Highways teams completed the 18-week “footway improvement scheme” on the street between junctions with Manor Road and Waterlode.
At the start of the scheme in June, the authority initially said it would resurface the road before re-opening after the scheme was finished.
But on Monday it was re-opened anyway without any re-surfacing.
Nantwich News questioned this on Monday and CEC has so far failed to respond.
But in a statement published on its website, the council says: “We have enhanced pedestrian and road safety and have upgraded the zebra crossing, installed new kerbing, and improved the central island.
“The work will now take a break in the lead up to Christmas whilst we prepare to complete the resurfacing work.
“We will be resurfacing Beam Street from B5341 Waterload (sic) to B5074 Barony Road in early 2023.
“It will take a few weeks to complete under phased road closures.
“Local businesses will remain open as usual and we will inform those who will be directly impacted by the works.
“We will update this page when the dates have been confirmed.”
Nantwich News contacted CEC and asked why workers have re-lined the highway when it is going to be re-surfaced, and why it was not completed in line with the original schedule.
(Images by Jonathan White)
