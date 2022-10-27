2 hours ago
Beam Street re-surfacing delayed until 2023, Cheshire East confirms
23 hours ago
Busy A529 shut between Hatherton and Nantwich after lorry crash
2 days ago
RSPCA Stapeley warns anglers after hedgehog’s painful death
2 days ago
Nantwich student scoops first illustration deal for children’s book
4 days ago
Nantwich Town suffer another home loss beaten 1-0 by Liversedge
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Beam Street re-surfacing delayed until 2023, Cheshire East confirms

in Environment / News / Politics October 27, 2022
Beam Street - Swine Market-Oat Market refurb close to completion - Oct 2022 (1) (1)

Plans to re-surface Beam Street in Nantwich town centre have been delayed until 2023, Cheshire East Council has confirmed.

The announcement comes after Highways teams completed the 18-week “footway improvement scheme” on the street between junctions with Manor Road and Waterlode.

At the start of the scheme in June, the authority initially said it would resurface the road before re-opening after the scheme was finished.

But on Monday it was re-opened anyway without any re-surfacing.

Nantwich News questioned this on Monday and CEC has so far failed to respond.

But in a statement published on its website, the council says: “We have enhanced pedestrian and road safety and have upgraded the zebra crossing, installed new kerbing, and improved the central island.

“The work will now take a break in the lead up to Christmas whilst we prepare to complete the resurfacing work.

“We will be resurfacing Beam Street from B5341 Waterload (sic) to B5074 Barony Road in early 2023.

“It will take a few weeks to complete under phased road closures.

“Local businesses will remain open as usual and we will inform those who will be directly impacted by the works.

“We will update this page when the dates have been confirmed.”

Nantwich News contacted CEC and asked why workers have re-lined the highway when it is going to be re-surfaced, and why it was not completed in line with the original schedule.

(Images by Jonathan White)

Beam Street and High Street - footway scheme

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.