Wistaston to hold Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair

The 66th “Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair” takes place at Wistaston Memorial Hall on Church Lane on Saturday November 19 from 10am to 3pm.

Children will be able to visit Father Christmas (£4 per child) and receive a present from him.

Stalls will include cake and bake, jam, preserves, cheese, pickles, Cancer Research UK Christmas cards, Christmas Draw, Raffle, Wine lucky dip, Chocolate Santa’s table, book stall and a Tombola.

There will also be a children’s hair, nails and face ‘salon’.

Proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK http://www.cancerresearchuk.org

Cancer Research UK pioneers life-saving research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

A representative from Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group said: “We hope many people will come along to support Cancer Research UK and see Father Christmas this year.”