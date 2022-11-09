2 days ago
Two men arrested in connection with assault on Crewe pensioner
3 days ago
Relief for Nantwich Town after much-needed victory at Ashton
4 days ago
Pensioner suffers horror injuries in brutal street assault in Crewe
5 days ago
Councillor seeks change to impose 20mph limits on housing estates
5 days ago
Young Nantwich rider earns GB place in BMX World Championships
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Wistaston to hold Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair

in Village News / Wistaston November 9, 2022
Publicity photo - Father Christmas at Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair (2) (1)

The 66th “Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair” takes place at Wistaston Memorial Hall on Church Lane on Saturday November 19 from 10am to 3pm.

Children will be able to visit Father Christmas (£4 per child) and receive a present from him.

Stalls will include cake and bake, jam, preserves, cheese, pickles, Cancer Research UK Christmas cards, Christmas Draw, Raffle, Wine lucky dip, Chocolate Santa’s table, book stall and a Tombola.

There will also be a children’s hair, nails and face ‘salon’.

Proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK http://www.cancerresearchuk.org

Cancer Research UK pioneers life-saving research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

A representative from Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group said: “We hope many people will come along to support Cancer Research UK and see Father Christmas this year.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.