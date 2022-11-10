Christmas bin collection dates for Crewe and Nantwich residents

Cheshire East Council has announced its bin collection dates over the 2022 Christmas period.

Ansa, Cheshire East Council’s wholly-owned environmental services company, will be placing information stickers on black bins of households whose normal collections fall on the bank holidays.

They will be advising residents of changes to their collection schedule over the Christmas and New Year period.

For this festive season, there will be no garden waste collections from Monday December 19 to Sunday January 8 2023.

These collections will resume as normal on Monday 9 January.

The changes will only affect households that have their household waste or recycling collections on a Monday or a Tuesday.

The changes are as follows:

• There will be no recycling or black bin collections on Monday 26 December (Boxing Day), or Monday 2 January, (New Year’s Day Bank Holiday)

• If your black bin was due for collection on Monday 26 December, it will now be collected on Friday 23 December

• If your silver bin was due for collection on Monday 26 December, it will now be collected on Thursday 22 December

• If your black bin was due for collection on Tuesday 27 December, it will now be collected on Thursday 29 December

• If your silver bin was due for collection on Tuesday 27 December, it will now be collected on Wednesday 28 December

• If your black bin was due for collection on Monday 2 January, it will now be collected on Tuesday 3 January

• If your silver bin was due for collection on Monday 2 January, it will now be collected on Friday 30 December

Bins should be out for 6.30am on all collection days.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “As in previous years, we have started to issue our Christmas collection stickers.

“We would like to remind residents that collection days and changes to these dates can be found online.

“Please check these new bin collection arrangements to see if collections are due to fall on the bank holidays over the festive period.

“It’s also important to note that it will take a few weeks to sticker bins and that not all households will be affected.

“Some collections will be brought forward, and others pushed back, depending on your normal bin collection day. If space in your garden bin is limited, please put your food waste into your black bin as a temporary measure.”

Local household waste and recycling centres will continue to stay open (except for Christmas Day) to accept garden waste and any excess household waste.

More information on Christmas and New Year bin collections can be found on the waste and recycling pages of the Cheshire East Council website www.cheshireeast.gov/recycling

You can also follow @CheshireEast on Twitter and download the council’s Waste Watchers app from the Google Play and Apple Stores.