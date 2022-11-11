FEATURE: Top tips for cutting your heating bills this winter

Many of us will be anxious about the coming winter.

With nearly a quarter of UK adults planning to keep their heating off for the entire winter, the cost of living crisis and the enormous hike in energy prices is on everyone’s mind.

However, if you don’t want to spend your winter perpetually wrapped up in five fuzzy blankets, there are ways to keep your house warm without receiving a nasty shock when your gas and electricity bill comes through.

Here are a few ways in which you can heat your house whilst keeping your monthly bills to a minimum.

Insulation

Insulation is the key to an energy-efficient home.

Not only does it trap in the heat that the house creates, but it also reduces the amount you have to turn your heating on in the first place.

Depending on the type of house you have or what is done already, there are different types of insulation that you need to consider.

Roof insulation is probably the most expensive to install but over time it reaps massive benefits.

Up to a quarter of heat is lost through the roof, making it a critical area to protect against heat loss.

Next is cavity wall insulation which fills the gap between the inside and outside walls with a mix of energy-efficient materials.

Finally, you might want to think about insulating your pipes, especially those that link your hot water cylinder and boiler.

It’s easy, cheap and you can do it yourself!

Increase the heating efficiency in your home

Heating efficiency refers to how well all the heating equipment in your house is working.

For instance, an old boiler might be costing you more money in the long run because it is still using the same amount of energy but taking longer to reach your desired temperature.

If you don’t want to shell out for a new boiler, invest in efficient plumbing equipment in your home that will cut down on bills and make your house more energy efficient.

Draught proofing

Depending on what you want to draught-proof, it’s easy and affordable to stop warm air escaping from your house.

Windows are often the main culprit, so add some fraught-proofing strips to the window frame for a stronger seal, invest in some thick curtains or even add a layer of Cling Film for another layer of glazing.

It might be unconventional, but it works.

Doors can also let warm air through, especially if they’re too small for the frame.

Buy some draught excluders for the bottom of your doors; you can even make your own if you want to add some personality!

(image by pxhere licence free)