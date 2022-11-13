Nantwich Town clinched a vital league victory over Morpeth to boost their Northern Premier League survival hopes.
The club held a Remembrance ceremony before kick off, organised by the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion.
A poppy wreath from Nantwich Town FC was temporarily put in the centre of the pitch and ‘The Last Post’ and ‘Reveille’ were performed in between one-minute silence.
All Nantwich Town players match shirts featured a Poppy, setup by Dabbers Kit Manager Jason Clarke.
Matt Bell had the first sight of goal firing just over the bar for the Dabbers.
Mwiya Malumo was next to try his luck as his header flashed just past Daniel Lawson’s goal.
Dan Cockerline saw his close range header saved, but the momentum was all one way.
Morpeth’s Dale Pearson saw his shot go over Tom Booth’s bar and then their captain Jeff Henderson had a header from a free-kick narrowly over.
Then on the half hour mark, Byron Harrison poked the ball home from a Nantwich corner to the delight of the home crowd for 1-0.
Troy Bourne and Cockerline had chances to double the lead before the break.
The hosts came out all firing in the second half, with Cockerline almost guiding a shot in, before Nantwich keeper Tom Booth saved from Connor Pani.
And soon after Nantwich doubled their lead.
Malumo placed a delicate header into the onrushing path of Cockerline who fired powerfully into the net.
Soon after a third goal came when the Morpeth defence didn’t clear their lines and substitute Tom Scully his shot poked home by Malumo.
Nantwich should have added a fourth late on as a goalmouth scramble saw a Harrison shot cleared on the goal-line.
After the game, Bertie Blackhurst, RAF Acting pilot officer, said: “It was great to be here to support the town in a community sport event and to raise money for the Royal British Legion at this time of remembrance.”
David Hulse, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion and a steward at Nantwich Town FC, said: “We were delighted to witness a very appropriate act of remembrance.
“Thank you to everyone who made a donation to the Royal British Legion collection and to Nantwich Town Football Club for their continued support.”
The Royal British Legion supports the Armed Forces community and runs the Poppy Appeal.
For further information on Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, email either [email protected] or [email protected] or visit their Facebook page or website.
(Match report by Adam Bateman, additional words and images by Jonathan White)
