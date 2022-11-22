Calveley Primary Academy mini library celebrates diversity

Headteacher Ray Rudd says Calveley Primary Academy’s new mini library will play a key role in teaching pupils about cultural diversity.

The school won 100 Penguin books by authors of colour, which includes the recent publication ‘The Bench’ by Megan, Duchess of Sussex.

The collection of literature is aimed at teaching them about different cultures and faiths they may not experience in everyday life.

Headteacher Ray Rudd said: “As a small rural school it is essential for us to expose children to cultural diversity and create a dialogue about race, ethnicity and religion.

“These books are a good way to highlight our differences but ultimately our similarities.

“I’m really excited about the new mini library for our children, each one of the books I pick up is so vibrant and engaging, they’re a great addition to our school.

“We also won 50 David Walliams books in September thanks to one of our parents entering a national competition on our behalf, so we’re feeling very lucky!”

Calveley Primary Academy, located between Nantwich and Tarporley, joined North West Academies Trust in 2021.

Several improvements have seen changes to the outside play area and a new outdoor classroom has been installed.

The school hopes to gain further investment and is scheduled to be the first UK school to have ground source (borehole) heating installed as part of a government pilot scheme.