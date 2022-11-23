17 hours ago
Nantwich shops team up for Christmas card charity fundraiser

November 23, 2022
Christmas Card Nantwich

Independent shops in Nantwich have teamed up to produce this Christmas card which they hope will raise money for charity.

A number of shops – which have also put on eye-catching festive window displays – hope the card will be just as successful.

Funds made from the sale of the card will go towards three charities – Parkinsons UK, Alzheimers Society, and the Neonatal Unit – Leighton Hospital.

Many of the businesses featuring Christmas window displays are also selling the cards, including Wendy’s Florists, Arabella, Chrissies, Rosies Beauty, Missy’s, Foundations, Rodney Densem Wines, Brookshaws and The Cheese Shop.

The cards cost £3 each. Johnson’s Printers in Nantwich also helped by printing the cards.

Shops are also holding late night shopping this Thursday (November 24) until around 8pm and hope to sell lots.

Wendy’s Florist on Hospital Street has a festive window display made out of recycled cardboard and floristry items and features dolls shopping at the independent shops in Nantwich.

“All the shops who are selling the cards for us do have their own Christmas window displays,” said Wendy’s.

Late night 2022 - christmas card

