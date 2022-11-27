Series of Christmas concerts and shows set for Nantwich

A number of Christmas concerts and performances are set to take place in and around Nantwich as the festive season kicks in.

First up is Concordia – a chamber choir which formed when a group of singers met outside to sing during lockdown.

And they are holding a concert next Saturday 3rd December from 2.30pm at St Mary’s Church Nantwich.

“The programme will be uplifting and exciting. We are privileged to be performing with local concert pianist John Gough,” said a Concordia spokesperson.

Admission is free, and any donations will go towards St Mary’s Church.

The Nantwich Singers will be giving their Christmas Concert at 3pm on Sunday December 11 at St Mary’s Church, Nantwich.

The concert will feature ‘A Ceremony of Carols’, by Benjamin Britten, plus seasonal works by other composers.

Tickets cost £12.50 from www.wegottickets.com or are available on the door.

Full details are on our website www.thenantwichsingers.org

Nantwich Concert Band and guests will be performing on Sunday December 18 at 2.30pm at Nantwich Civic Hall.

Tickets are £7 (under 12s free). Payment on the door by card or cash, admission includes a mince pie.

The bar will be open for refreshments.