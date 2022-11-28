Crewe & Nantwich 1sts earn 17-14 victory over Wolverhampton

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC 1sts secured a narrow 17-14 victory over their old rivals Wolverhampton at the Vagrants.

Crewe started with the wind behind their backs and started the brighter of the two teams with a combination of good attacking play and strong defence.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead through Redd Jones for only the last pass to be deemed forward.

After some dominant scrummaging which gave Crewe a solid platform all day, Adam Deegan made a

break and put Rhys Price in space to score to the right of the sticks, for a 5-0 Crewe lead.

Just before the half, the Wolverhampton hooker was shown a red card which reduced the opposition to 14 men.

Wolverhampton started the better of the two sides in the second half, scoring twice in quick succession.

Crewe gave away penalties which allowed Wolverhampton field position, where their forward pack had an effective pick and go game to score a couple of tries.

Both conversions were successful putting Wolverhampton in the lead 5-14.

In a game of contrasting styles, Crewe scored next when fullback Josh McShane made a break at the edge of a ruck to score beneath the sticks bringing the score back to 12-14.

They strived to find the winning score but were denied on several occasions as the final pass failed to go to hand.

Then, with five minutes to go, centre Ieuan Paske (pictured) got on the end of a break, scoring Crewe’s third try to make the final score 17-14.

A Crewe & Nantwich RUFC spokesman said: “This was an important victory.

“It’s been a tough first half to the season so far and now as we enter the second half, this will hopefully give the team the confidence to reverse a few of the results from the first set of fixtures.”

Crewe 1sts are home again next week, 2.15pm kick off against Droitwich on December 3.

Meanwhile, the second team travelled to Holmes Chapel and despite a competitive first half the team slipped away to a 41-10 defeat.

The Ladies 1st team travelled to Sefton for a cup match on Sunday.

Sefton took an early lead through a converted try.

However, Crewe and Nantwich hit back with some dynamic play to run out winners 33-7.

Jessica Elbeck scored a hat trick of tries.

Brogan Evans scored a fine individual try before Kerry-Ann Dynan touched down after a strong maul from the forwards.

Sam Evans added the extra points with four conversions.

(Report by Jimmy Creighton and Graham Jackson)