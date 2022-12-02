When he hit a score of 350 off 138 balls for Nantwich against Caldy in a National Club Championship match in 2015, it was clear Liam Livingstone was set for a big career in the sport.

Livingstone showed exactly how good of a ball striker he was during his time with Nantwich, clearing the ropes at a high frequency in all formats of the game.

In that innings of 350, which would still be a very strong total for an entire team, he hit 34 fours and 27 sixes.

The England star helped Nantwich, who recently appeared at Lord’s at the National Club Championship final as covered here on Nantwich News, reach a total of 579-7.

In their reply to that target, Caldy could only score 79 runs. It will be a game that those at Nantwich Cricket Club that day will never forget.

Livingstone is now a major star for Lancashire Cricket Club, IPL franchise Punjab Kings, SA20 team MI Cape Town and England.

He has been named the Most Valuable Player for Birmingham in the Hundred, a high achievement given the stars involved in that league.

The Cumbrian-born all-rounder is considered one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. In the majority of the teams he plays for, he comes into the bat in the middle order. His job is often to make the most out of the final few overs of an innings during the power play.

Livingstone A Big Part of T20 World Cup Success

Livingstone played his part in helping England to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup trophy in Australia.

They defeated Pakistan in the final by five wickets to win the tournament for the second time in their history.

England are one of the most attacking-minded teams in the sport and they showed that during the event Down Under. Livingstone and his teammates played aggressive cricket throughout, and they were rewarded for that approach.

In England’s opening Super 12 game against Afghanistan, Livingstone top-scored for England with an unbeaten 29, as documented by the Mirror.

After losing early wickets in their reply to a target of 112, the Lancashire batsman steadied the ship for his side, before steering them to victory.

Livingstone showed the other side of his game in England’s defeat to Ireland in their second game of the tournament.

As can be seen from the BBC scorecard, he was the leading wicket-taker for his side, taking three wickets for just 17 runs as the opposition was bowled all out for 157.

Livingstone Set to Feature in Test Series in Pakistan

Livingstone made his debut for England in a T20 international against South Africa in 2017.

In 2021 he featured in an ODI game for the first time against India.

The talented all-rounder could be set to complete the set of three formats for England as he has been called up into their Test squad, which travels to Pakistan in December.

England will play a three-match series in Pakistan. In the long term, Livingstone will be hoping he can feature in the team that defends the T20 World Cup title as England are currently seen as the joint-favourites for the 2024 edition on Betway at 3/1 with India.

CONFIRMED: Brendon McCullum is the new England’s men’s Test head coach. Rob Key, commenting on the appointment, said: “I believe in Brendon and Ben – a formidable coach and captain partnership. Time for us all to buckle up and get ready for the ride.” pic.twitter.com/KMIl5OayEn — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) May 12, 2022

Under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England has adopted an aggressive approach to Test cricket, as Reuters concludes following a review of their summer.

Livingstone is likely to have a licence to attack, despite it being a five-day contest.

England does not many options when it comes to spin bowling, so the addition of Livingstone will give them a player who can feature in their bowling attack.

The wickets in Pakistan can often suit spinners so he may be able to have some success with the ball.

Livingstone will be very familiar with conditions in Pakistan. He played there in three seasons of the Pakistan Super League for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

If he can impress in the series, he could become a contender for the England squad which will face rivals Australia in the Ashes next summer.

Hopefully, Livingstone will inspire a whole generation of crickets in Nantwich who compete in the ECB affiliated league.

It would be great if he returned to the scene of his innings of 350 one day as that moment will forever be engrained in the history of the club.