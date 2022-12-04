Life-saving defibrillator installed in Hatherton parish

A life-saving defibrillator machine has been installed to cover the rural parish of Hatherton and Walgherton near Nantwich.

Parishioners have been working over the last few months to raise funds for the new equipment.

It is based in Park Lane outside the property “The Tin Shed”.

Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan will officially “open” the defibrillator at a ceremony on Saturday December 10.

All residents of Hatherton and Walgherton are welcome to attend the official unveiling.

There will be seasonal refreshments provided by parish councillors.

Abbi Miller, parish council clerk, said: “Hatherton and Walgherton Parish Council would like to thank all the residents who donated towards the defibrillator.

“We also received a head start of funding from AEDdonate and Crewe & Nantwich Round Table who helped to complete our order.

“Thank you again, we were blown away by everyone’s generosity.”

The defibrillator is linked to the National Network Circuit system and is also connected to NWAS (North West Ambulance Service).

This means all the emergency services will have access to the location and can collect it at speed when needed.