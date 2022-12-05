Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts thump Droitwich 77-5

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC 1sts put on a dazzling display to overwhelm Droitwich and run out 77-5 winners at the Vagrants.

Droitwich have found results hard to come by in the first half of the season and the hosts did not show any mercy.

Crewe played a fast, expansive style of rugby which resulted in a thumping victory.

There were hat-tricks of tries for man of the match Joe Gammage and Tom Fenney on his return from injury.

Both Jacob Aston O’Donnovan and Josh McShane scored a brace of tries each.

The try scoring was completed by Ieuan Paske and Marcus Dockery.

Logan Lynch and Jimmy Creighton kicked a penalty and seven conversions between them.

Next week, Crewe travel to Evesham and will be looking to maintain their current form.

Crewe and Nantwich 2nd team beat a strong Wilmslow side 24-22, with Tim Cowap getting a couple of tries and a deserved man of the match award.

On Sunday, the Ladies made the six-hour return journey to Driffield.

Crewe put up a strong performance and scored a try through Mollie Latham, converted by Leila Watkins.

However, Driffield edged a tight contest running out winners by 15-7.

(Words by Jimmy Creighton and Graham Jackson)