Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts thump Droitwich 77-5

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC 1sts put on a dazzling display to overwhelm Droitwich and run out 77-5 winners at the Vagrants.
Droitwich have found results hard to come by in the first half of the season and the hosts did not show any mercy.
Crewe played a fast, expansive style of rugby which resulted in a thumping victory.
There were hat-tricks of tries for man of the match Joe Gammage and Tom Fenney on his return from injury.
Both Jacob Aston O’Donnovan and Josh McShane scored a brace of tries each.
The try scoring was completed by Ieuan Paske and Marcus Dockery.
Logan Lynch and Jimmy Creighton kicked a penalty and seven conversions between them.
Next week, Crewe travel to Evesham and will be looking to maintain their current form.
Crewe and Nantwich 2nd team beat a strong Wilmslow side 24-22, with Tim Cowap getting a couple of tries and a deserved man of the match award.
On Sunday, the Ladies made the six-hour return journey to Driffield.
Crewe put up a strong performance and scored a try through Mollie Latham, converted by Leila Watkins.
However, Driffield edged a tight contest running out winners by 15-7.
(Words by Jimmy Creighton and Graham Jackson)
