Cheshire Police make 182 arrests in first festive weekend operation

Cheshire Police say they made 182 arrests across the county in its first weekend of a Christmas crackdown on crime.

Arrests were made for offences including assault, drunk and disorderly in a public space, drink driving, stalking, and domestic abuse.

Force bosses say its month-long operation will see officers targeting perpetrators of anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls, domestic abuse and drink and drug driving.

It will particularly focus on night-time economy hot spot areas such as Chester, Warrington and Nantwich.

Chief Superintendent Peter Crowcroft, head of local policing for Cheshire Constabulary, said: “We want people to have a great Christmas with friends and family.

“But we absolutely will not stand for anyone intent on causing harm in our communities and ruining it for everyone else – and having too much alcohol is not an excuse for unacceptable behaviour.

“We want people to see our campaign and make the right choice. If you behave safely and responsibly you can have a great Christmas.

“However, if you choose to commit crime – even after we have warned you on the consequences of doing so – then you will have no-one to blame but yourself.

“It is not ok for good people to suffer at the hands of criminals – especially at Christmas – and there is no place in Cheshire for people to commit crime and cause harm.”

He said high visibility operations will take place throughout December in targeted areas with local officers.

There will also be specially trained officers to identify and tackle predatory behaviours such as harassment, loitering without reason and stalking.

Partnership safety buses will be stationed across the county to provide support to the vulnerable or those who need assistance.

The operation also involves locating outstanding offenders and individuals wanted on recall to prison, ‘fail to appear’ warrants and any outstanding offences.

Chief Supt Crowcroft added: “I want to reassure people that we remain resolute in our pursuit of those who believe they are above the law and will make sure they are held accountable for the crimes they have committed, and the harm they have caused.

“Our streets are safe, our roads are safe, our night-time economy is safe – until someone makes it not safe.

“This is not something we are going to accept in Cheshire, and we will do all we can to prevent and disrupt crime occurring in the county.”

Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “Cheshire is not the place to carry out criminal behaviour, we won’t stand for it, and we do our utmost to arrest and prosecute those intent on creating misery and upset for others, especially at Christmas.

“We have officers out and about across the festive period, and many more supporting behind the scenes to ensure that the good people of Cheshire can have an enjoyable and safe time celebrating.

“We also have many officers working in our custody suites so, to those that are intent on committing crime, we very much look forward to welcoming you into our cells this Christmas.”