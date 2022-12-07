Two Cheshire baby beavers named by public vote

Cheshire animal lovers have been voting to pick names for the county’s newest beavers living at Hatchmere.

And with votes counted, the names have been revealed as… Aspen and Bramble!

Earlier this year, Cheshire Wildlife Trust announced the birth of a pair of baby beavers, known as kits.

Supporters of the beaver fundraising appeal suggested names for the pair.

From a list of almost 200 names Kev Feeney, Senior Living Landscape Officer, picked his top ten and let the public pick their favourites.

More than 700 people voted and the winning names for the pair were decided.

Kev said: “It’s fantastic to see people share our excitement about the news of our new kits.

“We had so many amazing names submitted, it was tricky to narrow it down to just ten!

“I’m really happy with the names that the public have picked.

“Aspen and Bramble will now be settling into family life with parents Rowan and Willow and getting ready for winter at Hatchmere.

“We’ll be keeping an eye on our wildlife cameras for more footage of the family to share with everyone.”

Cheshire Wildlife Trust posts regular updates about the Hatchmere beaver project on their social media channels and in their weekly e-newsletter.

(Main image by Mike Symes)