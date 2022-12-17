“Outlook” exhibition by IntaStitch opens at Nantwich Museum

“Outlook” exhibition by IntaStitch has opened at Nantwich Museum and runs until Saturday February 25.

It’s a free exhibition in the Millennium Gallery and features a variety of techniques, including printing, dying, embroidery, machine stitching, feltwork, painting, applique, quilting and more.

The exhibition is each member’s personal interpretation of ‘Outlook’.

IntaStitch is a group of contemporary textile artists from the Macclesfield area who have been meeting for several years in Bollington Arts Centre to share, explore and develop their art.

Under the name IntaStitch, the group has taken part in a number of exhibitions demonstrating the range of skills and experience held by its members.

Entry to both the Museum on Pillory Street and exhibition is free.

For more information email [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.