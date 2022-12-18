Students and staff from Reaseheath College and University Centre in Nantwich have pulled together to help local people in need over the festive period.

All departments collected non perishable food, household items, toiletries and festive treats in aid of Nantwich Foodbank.

The Foodbank, set up in 2013 by The Trussell Trust in response to food poverty, has seen a massive increase in requests for food parcels over recent years throughout its national network.

Reaseheath’s contributions will be processed by Nantwich Foodbank and handed to those identified by agencies as being in need.

Manager Damien Gear said: “We have worked with Reaseheath for a number of years and are very grateful for the college’s involvement.

“This year we have supported over 1,788 individuals, nearly 43% of whom were children. In addition to this we also issued 258 Christmas parcels which supported 405 people.

“We now need more fantastic contributions like the one we received from the students and staff, not just over the festive period but throughout the year.

“We are living through very challenging times, as the cost of living crisis pushes more and more people into financial difficulties.

“As winter temperatures fall many people now face the hard choice between fuel or food.

“As a foodbank, we are here to help alleviate some of the hardship faced by people by providing nutritional food support.

“Without the generosity of the students and staff of Reasheath College and the wider community of Nantwich we could not support those who need our help.”

Emily Jewell, who organised the college effort, said: “We encourage our students to engage with their local community as part of their all round education and we have supported Nantwich Foodbank since it was launched.

“We had a good response to this year’s Christmas appeal despite the financial challenges being faced by all members of Reaseheath’s community.

“Students and staff really take the initiative to heart and have been incredibly generous. All their contributions have been gratefully received.

“Foodbanks are under tremendous pressure and the need in the wider community is great.

“We know that there are students and staff here at Reaseheath whose families have or will receive support from foodbanks and, in response, our Wellbeing Team has set up a mini foodbank at the college.

“In addition, Reaseheath is a referral partner for Nantwich Foodbank and will continue to refer clients to the charity when appropriate.”

Level 1 Foundation students also gained employability and life skills during a visit to Crewe’s Food Warehouse which was organised as an additional learning experience.

They were tasked with selecting non perishable items within budget which were then added to Reaseheath’s donation.

Student Tom Wilman said: “We had to choose a range of products which were good value and would benefit the whole family.

“I enjoyed it because we were helping other people who are less well off than we are.

“It will also be really useful in the future when I do my own shopping.”

Nantwich Food Bank donation baskets are at Sainsburys, Morrisons and Tesco local at Crewe.

For more information visit https://nantwich.foodbank.org.uk

(pic: Foundation students Josh, Nicole, Josh, Em, Megan, Dhylan, Tom, Lucy and Josh with some of Reaseheath’s Foodbank donations)