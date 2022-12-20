Battle of Nantwich “Holly Holy Day” set for January 21

Nantwich is set to host the annual “Battle of Nantwich” re-enactment for the 50th time next month.

The “Holly Holy Day” celebration marks the 1644 Battle in the town, which proved to be one of the key events in the English Civil War between the Royalists and Parliamentarians.

It will take place on Saturday January 21 2023, and once more will involve members of the Sealed Knot who re-enact the battle on Mill Island in Nantwich.

Thousands of spectators flock to the town to witness the event.

It will be the 50th year the re-enactment has taken place and is one the biggest single day events the town stages each year.

Sealed Knot members will once again dress up in traditional wear and parade down Welsh Row to the town square where they lay a wreath at the War Memorial.

They then proceed to Mill Island for the re-enactment, armed with replica weapons the same as those used in the bloody battle between the Roundheads and Cavaliers.

Before that, at 10am there will be a musket and pike demonstration in front of St Mary’s Church, Nantwich.

There will be other activities taking place on the day including at Acton church, Nantwich Museum, Nantwich Town Square and St Mary’s Church.

For more details visit the “Battle of Nantwich” Facebook page here