READER’S LETTER: Why is CEC planning to build housing on Crewe car parks?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion December 21, 2022
Royal Arcade - Bus station car park

Dear Editor,
Cheshire East are planning to close and build housing on two of the main car parks in Crewe town centre, Delamere Street and Chester Street.

The lost car parking spaces will be replaced by a six-storey 390 place car park, on the Royal Arcade development site in the town centre (pictured), costing Cheshire East taxpayers a huge £11,315,315.

Each new parking space will cost a whopping £29,000 each.

This is scandalous.
Crewe town centre needs more shops and attractions to entice people into the town centre and to stop the sad spiral of decline and major retailers pulling out of the town centre.

Crewe town centre does NOT need yet more housing and a white elephant, very costly, expensive to use multi-storey car park, which will probably not be well used, especially in the dark of night.

This mad idea needs to be stopped before it goes any further.

Why has there been no objections from the THIRTY Borough and Town Labour Councillors in Crewe?

Have they been asleep on the job yet again?

Do the Labour Councillors support this outrageous plan?

‘Putting Crewe First’ is campaigning to stop £millions of local Council taxpayers money being wasted on building a multi storey car park and the closure of two well used, town centre car parks, so that housing can be built on them.

We want to see the town centre revived……… not more expensive ‘White Elephants’, that nobody asked for or wants, being built.

Yours,

Cllr. Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

