Generous staff and students at Reaseheath College in Nantwich have donated 256 presents to bring Christmas cheer to young people spending the festive season in Leighton Hospital.

The collection was organised by the college’s Wellbeing Team and donated through a Christmas toy appeal organised annually by the Dabbers Scooter Club.

The scooter club has been operating in Nantwich for 15 years and has organised a Christmas toy collection for Leighton Hospital for the past five years.

Chair Aynsley Wilson and Keith Williams, Chair of the South Cheshire Scooter Alliance, whose members also support the appeal, collected the presents from Reaseheath College.

All departments of Reaseheath College and University Centre Reaseheath donated new toys suitable for an age range from babies to young teenagers.

It is the first time the college has supported the Dabbers Scooter Club’s appeal, although it has previously made individual donations of toys to Leighton Hospital.

The partnership was set up through Reaseheath Wellbeing Advisor Natalie Williams, who is married to Keith Williams and had become involved in the scooter club’s charitable campaigns.

Reaseheath’s toy collection was organised by Wellbeing Team co-ordinator Lisa Harris and progress coach co-ordinator Emily Jewell, supported by members of the Wellbeing Team including Kenny Nolan, Vicky Owen, Natalie Mottram, Elaine Rayen and Natalie Willams.

Lisa said: “We had a huge response from both staff and students.

“The Reaseheath family has been very generous and we have been delighted at the number and quality of the donated toys.

“It is very satisfying to be able to give something back to our local community, particularly when it can brighten the lives of young people who are spending Christmas Day in hospital.”

Aynsley Wilson added: “As a local club we are very pleased that Reaseheath College has chosen to support this year’s toy donation.

“We very much welcome this formal link and hope that we can reciprocate by supporting future college events.”

The Dabbers Scooter Club, which has a membership of over 30 local scooter enthusiasts, supports a number of local charities which also includes St Luke’s (Cheshire) Hospice in Winsford.

Other local scooter clubs involved in the local fundraising events and scooter runs include Crewe Kings Scooter Club and Cheshire Old Boys Scooter Club in Winsford.

(Pic: Aynsley Wilson and Keith Williams collect the toys from Reaseheath Wellbeing Team)