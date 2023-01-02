Head of schools trust in Cheshire “shed a tear” at OBE honour

The head of a successful trust which includes two primary schools near Nantwich said he “shed a tear” when he was told he’d been awarded an OBE.

Steve Docking, CEO of North West Academies Trust, was among those recognised in the 2023 New Year Honours List.

He has been rewarded for his outstanding service to education, which has seen the trust turn around and successfully run up to 10 schools.

Those schools include Acton C of E Primary and Calveley Primary.

Steve has overseen the development of NWAT since it launched in 2011.

He said: “When I received the letter informing me of the OBE, it was genuinely overwhelming.

“I don’t mind saying I shed a tear!

“I’m so proud of what we have all achieved together at NWAT, through the dedication and hard work of many people.

“To receive recognition like this is a truly humbling.

“Being bestowed with this honour will drive me on to help make the Trust, and all that we do, even bigger and better, so we can provide the best possible education to more children.

“This award reflects everything our schools have achieved, and I want people to see that.”

Steve, who lives in Chester, has taught in five different primary schools, and held three headteacher positions.

After being appointed headteacher at Delamere CE Primary in 2005, he saved the school from closure and then helped earn an Outstanding rating from Ofsted.

When Steve founded NWAT, Delamere became the smallest school ever to convert to an Academy.

In 2013, NWAT opened St Martin’s Academy in Chester, which is rated Outstanding and one of the most oversubscribed schools in the country.

The following year, NWAT took over the running of the former Greenfields Primary in Winsford – the second worst performing school in the country.

Now called Oak View Academy, it is very successful and rated Good.

Over the past decade, NWAT has grown from 42 pupils to 2,500 across Cheshire West & Chester, Cheshire East and Shropshire.

The Trust now oversees the running of nine primary schools and one secondary school. All are rated Good or Outstanding.

For more information about NWAT, email: [email protected] or phone: 01244 566167.