Nantwich police chief understands concerns over thefts from cars

A police chief said he understands Nantwich residents’ concerns around the spate of night-time thefts from vehicles.

Witnesses have told of incidents on Kingsbourne Estate as well as on Kingsley village, the Highfields area, Stapeley estate and around the Blears Avenue area.

Property and cash is also believed to have been stolen from some vehicles.

Recent coverage by Nantwich News has sparked more stories from residents, including one who was left stunned when police were unable to charge a man arrested after she witnessed him accessing cars.

But Chief Inspector Fez Khan (pictured), head of the Crewe and Nantwich local policing unit, has reassured residents they are working to bring the offender to justice.

This includes more plain clothes patrols in the town and leaflet drops.

Chief Insp Khan said: “We understand the concern in the local community following the recent series of thefts from vehicles and I would like to reassure residents that we are working hard to positively identify the person responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am aware of names of potential suspects circulating in the local community, and while it may seem frustrating we need to ensure that there is sufficient evidence in order to charge a person in the court of law.

“I would strongly encourage people not to speculate as this can have an serious impact on achieving justice when a case is brought to court and could also lead to an innocent person being subject to unwarranted blame.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and officers are conducting plain clothed patrols in the area, a leaflet drop has also taken place encouraging people to keep their cars secure and not leave any valuable items in their vehicles.

“We will always act on any new information provided to us and would urge anyone who may have information to please report this to us by calling 101 or online via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/

“If you see an incident taking place, we encourage residents not to intervene, but call immediately us on 999.”

Today Cheshire Police confirmed a man, aged 50, was arrested by police after being seen acting suspiciously on Cavalier Road, Henhull, Nantwich at 3.10am on Monday January 2.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and taken to police custody, where he was also arrested in connection to another incident on Olney Place, Nantwich.

A section 18 search was undertaken at the man’s address while he was in custody, but no items were recovered.

He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.