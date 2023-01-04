Cheshire Police vetting “tighter” after officer jailed for teen rape

Vetting procedures for police recruits in Cheshire have been tightened since a serving officer was jailed for raping a 13-year-old girl, the force’s commissioner has said.

PC Ian Naude (pictured), who was then 30, was jailed for 25 years in 2018 for raping the teenager and for four convictions relating to sexual offences against other children.

His case was highlighted following an inspection by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) into vetting, misconduct, and misogyny in the police service.

The national HMICFRS report, published in November 2022, stated Naude had passed the Cheshire Police vetting process in October 2016 but his job application had been put on hold after the constabulary received information a complaint of rape had been made against him in early 2017 in another force area.

When no further action was taken against him, Cheshire Police resumed his recruitment application but didn’t re-vet him.

Further checks would have revealed two further complaints, including sexual activity with a child, were being investigated by neighbouring forces.

At a recent meeting of the Cheshire Police and Crime Panel, Cheshire East councillor Laura Jeuda referred to this “shocking” example and asked what the force was doing to improve vetting procedures.

She said there were some examples in the report where some forces had interviewed candidates by Zoom and only asked for details of employers dating back three years.

“We actually expect a more thorough interview possibly if we were going to work in retail, so we’re concerned about what is happening about that, and the example we’ve got from Cheshire is shocking,” Cllr Jeuda said.

She said while most people wanting to join the police were decent people who wanted to help, “there are those few who actually see it as an opportunity to exercise authority and power over less powerful people”.

She asked Cheshire Police Commissioner John Dwyer: “So what have you got in place to address that, if you haven’t already?”

Cllr Jeuda also asked if the pressure to increase the number of police officers had resulted in a lowering of recruitment standards, adding: “Are you still interviewing people by Zoom or are people being interviewed in person? I think it’s really important for us to be reassured.”

Mr Dwyer said the case referred to in the report had happened before he returned for his second stint as commissioner.

“Cheshire Police put their hands up and said ‘we failed’ and they’ve actually tightened up the recruiting processes now, the vetting processes, to ensure that doesn’t happen again,” said Mr Dwyer.

But he said vetting processes could never be 100% certain.

“We do have a robust professional standards regime behind the scenes which actually ensure standards are maintained.

“So when issues are identified they will be dealt with robustly and positively and those individuals who are letting the side down, committing offences, will be dealt with in a very positive manner.”

The Commissioner also assured the panel the constabulary has rigorous processes in place which ensure that people are interviewed face-to-face.

“We certainly haven’t lowered standards,” he said.

“I would be appalled if I discovered we’d lowered standards just to get the numbers.”

(Story by local democracy reporter Belinda Ryan)