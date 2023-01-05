16 mins ago
Nantwich late night taxi marshal scheme hailed big success
2 days ago
Cheshire Police vetting “tighter” after officer jailed for teen rape
2 days ago
Hope House shop in Nantwich to reopen after lorry smash
3 days ago
Nantwich police chief understands concerns over thefts from cars
3 days ago
Residents asked to pay 6.4% more for policing in Cheshire
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Mayor Peter Groves to host charity quiz

in Charity events / What's On & Reviews January 5, 2023
new Mayor Cllr Peter Groves and consort wife Carol

Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Peter Groves is inviting residents to test their knowledge at his latest quiz night.

Teams of six are invited to take part on Friday February 10 at Nantwich Civic Hall.

It will help raise funds for the Mayor’s charities including Nantwich First Responders, Nantwich Food Bank, Insights Bereavement Service and The Thursday Club.

The evening will see the return of popular compere Chris Radford, and will also feature a raffle with some great prizes.

Cllr Groves said: “Having supported the Mayor’s quizzes in the past I know how popular they are and also such good fun.

“I urge you to come along and give it a try, and the perfect way to raise money for some local organisations.”

Entry fee is just £10 a head, which includes a hot supper.

Doors open 7pm for a prompt 7.30pm start.

For more details, visit the town council website at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.