Nantwich Mayor Peter Groves to host charity quiz

Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Peter Groves is inviting residents to test their knowledge at his latest quiz night.

Teams of six are invited to take part on Friday February 10 at Nantwich Civic Hall.

It will help raise funds for the Mayor’s charities including Nantwich First Responders, Nantwich Food Bank, Insights Bereavement Service and The Thursday Club.

The evening will see the return of popular compere Chris Radford, and will also feature a raffle with some great prizes.

Cllr Groves said: “Having supported the Mayor’s quizzes in the past I know how popular they are and also such good fun.

“I urge you to come along and give it a try, and the perfect way to raise money for some local organisations.”

Entry fee is just £10 a head, which includes a hot supper.

Doors open 7pm for a prompt 7.30pm start.

For more details, visit the town council website at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk