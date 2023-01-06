Tributes paid to CEC councillor who died after holiday heart attack

The funeral of Cheshire East councillor Steve Carter who died after suffering a heart attack on holiday, will take place later this month, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cllr Carter (pictured) died on December 29 at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport. He was 59.

The Labour councillor had served on Macclesfield Borough Council from 1999 until 2005 including as group leader, and as Cheshire East councillor for Macclesfield Hurdsfield from April 2013 until his death.

A Cheshire East Labour spokesperson said: “Steve was our friend and esteemed colleague.

“He had so much experience and a wealth of political skills which he used in the service of others for so many years.

“Our thoughts are with Steve’s wife Nell, a former Cheshire County councillor, and his family.”

Cheshire East Labour group leader Sam Corcoran said: “Steve had recently retired from teaching at Manchester Grammar School and had taken on new roles at Cheshire East Council.

“He had been the vice chair of the finance sub-committee and had worked well looking into the role of the council’s wholly owned companies.

“He will be greatly missed for his hard work, energy and loyalty to the Labour Party.”

Macclesfield councillor Brian Puddicombe said: “Steve was an accomplished and experienced politician and the community of Hurdsfield have lost a great champion, who stood by his Labour values in all he did.

“Steve lived life to the full and had many interests but his enduring passion was for education and I know he made a real difference to the lives of many hundreds of young people during his decades as a teacher.”

The funeral will be held at Macclesfield Crematorium at 3.30pm on Tuesday, January 24. Donations are requested to ActionAid.