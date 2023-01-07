Town set to enjoy “Battle of Nantwich” re-enactment 2023

The town is preparing to host the ‘Battle of Nantwich’ in and around Nantwich town centre and Mill Island on Saturday January 21, writes Jonathan White.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the first Battle of Nantwich re-enactment.

The Sealed Knot’s faithful troops will gather in the historic town to re-enact the battle that took place in 1644, marking the end of the siege of the town during the English Civil War.

A variety of activities will take place during the day at St Mary’s Church, Acton; St Mary’s Church, Nantwich; Nantwich Museum, Pillory Street; and the town square.

There will also be a parade and the battle re-enactment on Mill Island.

There will be live entertainment around town included Plough Witches, Domesday Morris Dancers, a hog roast, and tours of St Mary’s Church, Nantwich.

Nantwich Museum has guided Battle of Nantwich walking tours (1.5 hours duration) from the Museum at 10am and 11.30am (£5 per person).

The parade of several hundred Sealed Knot troops leaves Malbank School & Sixth Form College at 12.45pm and travels along Welsh Row to arrive into the town centre at 1pm.

The wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial on the town square at 1:15pm will commemorate the people who died in the Civil War Battle of Nantwich and other battles.

There will be a troop inspection at 1:30pm before the Sealed Knot troops parade to Mill Island to re-enact the 1644 battle.

Spectators are welcome onto Mill Island from 1.45pm.

Cost = £3 for adults, £1 for children (5 to 15 years), £6 family of 4.

Volunteers are welcome to help with marshalling on the day.

Tasks include: assisting with set up, traffic control on Welsh Row, directing public and crowd control, selling wristbands, assisting with take down, and litter picking on Mill Island.

To express an interest email [email protected]

Liz Parkin, chairperson of Holly Holy Day committee, said: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone of hosting the re-enactment for 50 years and are looking forward to the full battle commencing once again after a two year break.

“Thank you to our sponsors and volunteers for helping to make this happen.”

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/battleofnantwich or https://www.battleofnantwich.org/