Age UK Nantwich shop appeals for unwanted Christmas gifts

The Age UK shop in Nantwich has teamed up with The Wombles to appeal to residents to donate their unwanted Christmas presents.

The charity and the much-loved children’s characters hope to spread their message of local environmentalism and encourage people to join the sustainable movement by supporting Age UK’s shops.

Celebrating 50 years of The Wombles, they hope to inspire people to adopt Womble-style behaviour in recycling unwanted items and donating them to Age UK shops, or by reusing items bought in the charity’s shops.

The Age UK shop on Swine Market in Nantwich raises funds to support services for older people, including a free and confidential national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Services.

Jenny Bond, Shop Manager in Nantwich, said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want.

“So, along with The Wombles, we’re calling on locals to donate any unwanted presents to the Age UK shop in Nantwich.

“Not only will you be helping to reduce waste, but you will be helping to raise much-needed funds so that Age UK can support older people most in need.”

Research shows Brits receive an average of two unwanted Christmas presents each, equating to more than 119.5 million gifts that miss the mark every year.

Of these, 22.7 million unwanted gifts are sent to landfill.

Visitors to the Nantwich shop can also make their donations worth an extra 25% by signing up to Gift Aid.

Age UK has more than 250 shops across England and Wales, which are reliant on the generous donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked and are supported by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers.

(pic by Howard Lake, creative commons licence)