Council chiefs to discuss Swine Market traffic after building collision

Council chiefs are to meet the owners of a building in Nantwich town centre after it was hit by a lorry.

The Hope House Hospice building on High Street has suffered a number of collisions over the years as vehicles struggle to negotiate the tight bend on Swine Market.

The latest one two days before Christmas happened when an articulated lorry crashed into the first floor which overhangs the pavement. No one was injured.

Previous incidents include one in March 2021 (pictured, below)

Nantwich Town councillors discussed the latest incident at a meeting last night (January 12).

Cheshire East highways have agreed to a site visit to examine the scene and discuss how to prevent future incidents.

But Cllr Arthur Moran said: “It’s the third occasion this has happened, and it’s caused by people parking on that corner!

“There is a right for blue badge holders to park, but they have to park where it is safe to do so. Parking on that bend is not safe.

“There was a bus the other day beeping its horn as it couldn’t get passed the cars parked there.

“I’m glad highways have agreed to a site visit. The solution is to create a ‘special’ no parking area and no waiting area along that stretch, from the printers to the bend.”

Cllr John Statham added: “If Cheshire East are committed to coming out to discuss this on site, we should welcome that.

“The parking in that area needs looking at. It could be that it’s more of an enforcement issue.”

Nantwich Town councillors agreed that they will also have a representative present during the site visit by Cheshire East.

No date has yet been fixed for that visit.