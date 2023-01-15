LETTER: Parts of Crewe town centre in “deplorable state”

Dear Editor,

Parts of Crewe Town centre are in a deplorable state, like the public square in the Market Centre, near to Asda and W H Smith.

We have asked the Council to clean it up.

Dead leaves piled up and slippery underfoot, litter and graffiti everywhere, parts of the public realm damaged and/or missing, burnt out litter bins and a general sense that the Council doesn’t really care how bad Crewe town centre is.

Why has this been allowed to happen?

The town centres in Wilmslow, Knutsford, Alderley Edge etc would not be allowed by Cheshire East to become so unkempt, so why has Crewe town centre been allowed to deteriorate like this?

Crewe has THIRTY Labour Borough and Town Councillors.

Why have they allowed parts of the town centre to get in such a decrepit state?

In May, vote for ‘Putting Crewe First’ so we can again have a town we can be proud of.

Elect Councillors who are going to make a change for the better.

If Crewe keeps voting in Labour Councillors nothing will change.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First