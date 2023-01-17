FEATURE: Grand National 2023 – everything you need to know

The Grand National, which happens to be the most anticipated event on the British calendar, is back.

Forty runners compete in the most popular steeplechase in the world, covering a distance of four miles and two and a half furlongs while scaling 30 Grand National fences at Aintree.

Every year, more than 500 million people from 140 different countries are believed to watch the three-day Grand National event at Aintree, and the 2023 edition is expected to attract an even larger number.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 edition for the fan out there looking for Grand National tips.

When is the Grand National 2023 race?

The three-day Grand National Festival, which this year takes place from Thursday, April 13 to Saturday, April 15, culminates with the Grand National, the most prestigious steeplechase in the world.

The Grand National itself takes place on Saturday afternoon as the major event.

When does the race begin?

The runners will report at 5.15 p.m., the normal tea hour.

The National is the sixth of a total of seven events that day at Aintree.

It is the longest race of the three-day competition, clocking in at a little under four and a half miles.

Where is the Grand National 2023?

The meeting is set to be held at Aintree Racecourse, six miles outside of Liverpool.

Since the very first competition in 1839, Aintree has served as the event host.

How can I follow the race? Where on the television is it?

The Festival often draws more than 150,000 fans of racing.

TV and Racing TV both have live television coverage.

How the handicapping system operates

The Grand National allows little-known horses to compete on a more even playing field since it is a handicap race.

The British Horseracing Authority’s handicapping procedure assumes that the lower-rated horses carry a little bit less weight than the higher-rated competitors.

A horse can only carry 10st at the most (including the jockey).

The highest-weighted horse pulls 11 st 10 oz, and the handicap weights are calculated based on this top weight.

The biggest handicap in recent memory, 11st 9oz, was carried by Many Clouds in 2015.

Noble Yeats, last year’s champion, weighed ten stone 10 ounces.

Red Rum, who won in 1973 when the highest handicap was 12st, was the last horse to carry the maximum weight.

What is the expected weather?

The weather is not easy to predict this far off.

However, it’s a guarantee that the weather in the North West will be changeable given the race’s mid-April schedule.

Following a brief dry period, course organizers last year decided to flood the course the evening before the race.

The race was in superb overhead weather, with the going graded as good to soft among light scattered rains.

Which horses will compete in the Grand National in 2023?

The lineup of the 40 runners is not out yet but will be published once these specifics are verified as the event draws closer.

The long list of prospective runners is usually released mid-February, including the official 40 entries and our sweepstakes package.

