Safety concerns about the entrance to a park in Shavington have been resolved thanks to a local councillor’s ward budget.

Residents had highlighted fears around the pathway leading to the park on Needhams Grange estate off Crewe Road.

It was feared youngsters would run out of the park into the busy road as there was not gate or barrier.

So Shavington Cllr David Marren used his £4,200 ward allocation to secure a safety gate at the entrance.

Ward budgets can be used for issues like street lighting, footway and highways patching, road signage, vegetation clearance, drainage works, road markings and other concerns.

Cllr Marren said: “A little while ago, a local resident wrote to me suggesting the installation of a gate at the end of the pathway that leads to the park on the Needhams Grange estate off Crewe Road, due to the safety concerns she had.

“The new park, which is great new local asset, will attract plenty of youngsters.

“It is quite possible distracted youngsters running along the open area might forget or simply not be aware of dangerous traffic in the vicinity of the park exit.

“Accidents can happen in the blink of an eye and the consequences, nightmarish.

“I was also aware that any gate shouldn’t obstruct the public footpath and cause difficulty for those with mobility problems and it would have to go on land owned by CEC.

“I discussed this issue with road safety officers in Cheshire East Highways and they agreed there was a risk, but they had no budget to resolve it.

“I offered some of my ward budget. A deal was struck, and the work has been completed.

“I understand the job was allocated to a new Graduate Engineer in the Road Safety Team, Ana Zait and it was her very first project, which is great.

“As I met with Highways to sign off the works, I met local resident Laura Docherty and her daughter, Mila.

“My initial feedback is one of satisfaction, so I feel we’ve reduced a road safety risk to the very young.”

Cheshire East Council has increased Ward member budgets from £4,200 to £6,500, with effect from April 2023.