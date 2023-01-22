Thousands of people gathered in Nantwich and Acton to enjoy the 50th anniversary of the “Battle of Nantwich” on Holly Holy Day.

Events took place in Acton and across the town, before the Sealed Knot parade down Welsh Row and the battle re-enactment on Mill Island in Nantwich.

Families lined the streets on a chilly but dry day to watch the amazing spectacle as troops marched from Malbank to the town square, and then on to Mill Island.

Venues like Nantwich Museum also staged public events to mark the day.

There were plays, displays and parades throughout the day to entertain the many visitors young and old.

Meanwhile, St Mary’s Church in Acton organised several events during the day.

An audience of around 130 people listened to local historian Mike Lea talking about the key points of the English Civil War.

Nick and Caroline Harley and Nigel Anderson told how Acton church was used during the siege and led dozens of people on a guided walk to view the battlefields.

The “Battle of Nantwich” happened during the first English Civil War (1642-1646) and was fought between the Parliamentarians (Roundheads) and the Royalists (Cavaliers) who were loyal to Charles I.

At the end of 1643, the Royalist Army had secured much of the North West and Cheshire with the exception of Nantwich where, surrounded by Royalists, the Parliamentarian garrison held out under siege.

Namptwiche, as it was then called, was Cheshire’s second major town and very important due to its strategic position on the road to Chester.

A Parliamentarian force under the command of Sir Thomas Fairfax (1612-71) advanced from Lincolnshire to relieve the town.

This army engaged the Royalists in the Henhull area to the west and defeated them in the Battle of Namptwiche.

As Fairfax’s forces marched on Acton, Col Richard Gibson deployed four Royalist regiments of infantry to meet them.

The Royalists fell back to Acton Church where Col Gibson surrendered to Fairfax.

Many of the Officers took refuge in Acton church and were also taken prisoner after surrendering.

The battle took place on 25th January 1644 and it was a Parliamentarian victory.

To celebrate the victory people wore sprigs of holly in their hair and hats.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “The atmosphere at the church was tremendous.

“Mike Lea is a fabulous speaker, and the guided walks were greatly appreciated.

“Tea and hot buttered toast and trips up the tower were welcomed by all involved. Thank you to all who visited Acton on Holly Holy Day.”

(Images of Nantwich parade and battle courtesy of Tony Pennance. Images of Acton courtesy of Jonathan White)