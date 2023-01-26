A controversial 188-home scheme for Nantwich has been deferred by councillors because of safety concerns over a play area and the lack of allotments, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cheshire East’s planning officers had recommended the strategic planning board approve the reserved matters application from David Wilson Homes and Muller for the phase one development on land at Peter de Stapleigh Way at Stapeley.

The principle for residential development as part of a wider scheme has already been permitted after the application, submitted in 2012 and refused by the council, was given the go ahead on appeal by the Secretary of State in 2020.

But at Wednesday’s (January 25) meeting of the strategic planning board, councillors were unhappy with certain aspects of the scheme – in particular the proximity of a play area to ponds and the lack of allotments – and asked for the layout to be looked at again.

Jon Suckley, agent for the developer, told councillors the scheme was of a high quality design and included a wide mix of one to five-bed apartments, mews, detached and semi-detached properties providing accommodation for first-time buyers, downsizers and families. Thirty per cent would be affordable.

He told the committee: “At the heart of the scheme is an extensive green lung which includes a village green, a neighbourhood equipped area for play (NEAP), community orchard and growing area, a green gym, trees and a network of footpaths.”

Ward councillor Andrew Martin (Con), speaking as a visiting councillor, said he had concerns there was risk of flooding on part of the public open space site and “if this is right there is clearly a risk of the public open space not being useable”.

Committee chair Mike Hunter (Middlewich, Lab) raised concerns several times about the play area being close to ponds.

“It’s a big no-no for me,” he said, adding: “I don’t like the fact the neighbourhood play area isn’t properly overlooked.

“In this day and age, safeguarding is a really big thing and I don’t think that’s taken care of there.”

Ward councillor Peter Groves (Con) raised a number of concerns, including the promise relating to allotments.

“If you look at the details of the proposal [it says] public open space to be provided including a new village green and allotments. What has happened to the promised allotments?” he asked.

“Stapeley Parish Council are paying Nantwich Town Council to allow Stapeley residents to actually use Nantwich Town Council’s allotments and I would very much hope that the allotments would go ahead on this site.”

Cllr Groves said the public open space needed to be available for everyone, including people wanting to walk their dogs.

And he said the promised village green had simply just been incorporated into the public open space area.

“I think this public open space area needs a bit more work to make the most of the land that’s actually available and I share the chair’s concerns with the NEAP being so close to ponds,” he said.

“Children are always attracted to water.

“Are we satisfied that this is a safe location to have a play area so close to ponds and what steps are we going to put in place to ensure that this is actually the case?”

Cllr Stewart Gardiner (Knutsford, Con) said: “I’m getting the impression we’re not quite there.

“I don’t think this is a bad scheme… however I think there are a few things here that need to be addressed.

“There is no provision for any allotments on the site and to me, in today’s world, that seems to be a rather negative aspect because there was an expectation it would have them.”

He proposed the application be deferred so matters raised could be discussed with developers and an alternative layout considered.

Ten councillors voted for the application to be deferred and one voted against.