Eddisbury Tory MP Edward Timpson will not stand at the next General Election, he announced today.

Mr Timpson, former Crewe and Nantwich MP between 2008 and 2016, has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to explain his decision.

He says he wishes to focus more on his legal practice.

The Eddisbury constituency covers a large, mainly rural area of the west of Cheshire including a number of villages close to Nantwich such as Tarporley, Bunbury, Burland, and Wrenbury.

Mr Timpson said: “I am extremely proud to have been able to represent the Eddisbury Constituency — in which I have lived since I was 14 — and I have been grateful that this has given me the opportunity to make a difference locally in a number of ways.

“These include being able to give direct help to constituents in over 17,000 cases since I became their Member of Parliament, as well as being active in my support of farmers and local businesses, broadband roll-out representing a 50% improvement, and working to secure the future of one of our local hospitals for rural care services.

“I have also been fortunate enough to make a contribution to our national life as the longest-serving Minister for Children and Families, and as Her Late Majesty’s last Solicitor General: improving the lives of care leavers, disadvantaged school pupils, children with special educational needs, and the safeguarding of children and victims of crime nationwide.

“However, I turn 50 this year, and want to use this opportunity to both draw on my family law practice prior to my election, and my children and families legislative and law officer work in government, to return in part to legal practice, but also advocacy roles for vulnerable children and families.”

Former Prime Minister, the Rt Hon David Cameron, commented on Edward’s political career.

“15 years ago I had the pleasure of campaigning for Edward when he won his seat in Parliament against a backdrop of Gordon Brown letting down the most vulnerable people in our society.

“Edward has spent those 15 years keeping his promise to support these people, both in Cheshire, and as the longest-serving and most-respected Minister for Children and Families ever: raising the age of care leavers to 21, introducing the Pupil Premium Plus, and bringing in much-welcomed reforms in special educational needs, social work, and child safeguarding.

“True to form, Edward is taking his family’s passion for children and families that drove him into family law—together with all he has learned about how to achieve real change in Government—back to advocate on their behalf, and go further still.

“Westminster needs to retain the skills and advice of specialists like Edward, and the Conservative Party does too—particularly in an area where we are not famed for being as strong as he is.

“I know we won’t have seen the last of him.”

Kiran Gill, Chief Executive of The Difference, a charity that seeks to improve the life-outcomes of the most vulnerable children by raising the status and expertise of those who educate them, added: “Edward’s deep dedication and passion for vulnerable children has never been more evident than in his ground-breaking review into school exclusion.

“He has been instrumental in pushing alternative provision to the forefront of government policy-making, and ensuring that the whole school system better understands the impact of trauma on children’s behaviour.

“I know he will continue to champion their cause in the future.”

Phillip Posnett, Chair of Eddisbury Conservative Association, said: “Both Eddisbury and the Conservative Party were extremely fortunate that Edward stepped back up and returned to Parliament in 2019, making great strides in broadband coverage, bus connectivity, and supporting our farming community post-Brexit—but also improving the rights of victims of crime nationwide when he served as Solicitor General.

“Whilst it is always sad to lose a good Member of Parliament, I am delighted that Edward will be taking that and his children and families policy experience back to the law, using it as a base from which to advocate further for society’s most vulnerable.

“I know that Cheshire, Westminster and the Conservative Party will be able to continue to count on his support and advice in the future, and we wish him well.”