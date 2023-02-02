19 mins ago
Nantwich Town knocked out of Cheshire Cup by Crewe Alex
4 hours ago
CEC fails to collect more than £20 million Council Tax in three years
23 hours ago
Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson to stand down at next General Election
1 day ago
Fishery and leisure park near Nantwich set for expansion
2 days ago
New police “safety buses” hailed big success in Nantwich and Crewe
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town knocked out of Cheshire Cup by Crewe Alex

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport February 2, 2023
Second-half - Dabbers captain Troy Bourne fights for the ball (1)

Crewe Alexandra advanced to the semi-finals of the Cheshire Senior Cup with a 2-0 win over Nantwich Town at the Swansway Stadium, writes Liam Price.

The Alex got off to the perfect start just seven minutes in, as Connor Evans scored from very close range after a diagonal ball was played across the box.

It was Crewe’s first attack of the match and it had got the ultimate reward.

A Crewe team that featured first teamers like James Beadle, Luke Offord, Lachlan Brook and Charlie Colkett faced more pressure as the Dabbers started to grow into the tie.

Jon Moran headed straight at Beadle from a corner, before Brook curled just wide off his left foot to almost double the lead.

Curtis Morrison and Byron Harrison had some joy down the left side but weren’t able to find any men in green in the box.

The elusive Matus Holicek drew a couple of good Nantwich tackles, then Matt Bell mishit a shot that looped into the arms of Beadle.

First-half - Byron Harrison on the ball challenges James Beadle (1)

The Dabbers’ best chances came just before half time.

Again it was a corner doing the damage, Nantwich winning the header and causing carnage in the box, a snapshot in there was really well saved by Beadle at point blank range.

Mo Malumo then got in behind the defence via a great long ball but could only poke it wide.

In the second half, the Dabbers tried to pick off where they left off.

Troy Bourne was playing at right back and had a chance himself, curling over albeit off his weaker foot.

Crewe made it two just short of the hour mark.

Second-half - Mo Malumo on the attack for the Dabbers (1)

A handball claim from Bourne and the rest of the Dabbers was waved away by the referee, and in the same move the Alex broke and scored.

The ball was played out to Brook who tucked it away smartly past Tom Scott.

Moran had another header that was easy for Beadle to save, then Max Woodcock fired over as the Dabbers pushed to try and get back into the tie.

Tom Scully and Malumo both tested Beadle, then up the other end Ty Webster blasted over the bar as Crewe increasingly threatened on the counter-attack.

Woodcock had another opening that he couldn’t convert, as did Bourne in the other box.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Second-half - Dabbers cross the ball (1)

Second-half - Byron Harrison controls the ball under pressure (1)

First-half - Curtis Morrison crosses the ball (1)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.