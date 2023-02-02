Nantwich Town knocked out of Cheshire Cup by Crewe Alex

Crewe Alexandra advanced to the semi-finals of the Cheshire Senior Cup with a 2-0 win over Nantwich Town at the Swansway Stadium, writes Liam Price.
The Alex got off to the perfect start just seven minutes in, as Connor Evans scored from very close range after a diagonal ball was played across the box.
It was Crewe’s first attack of the match and it had got the ultimate reward.
A Crewe team that featured first teamers like James Beadle, Luke Offord, Lachlan Brook and Charlie Colkett faced more pressure as the Dabbers started to grow into the tie.
Jon Moran headed straight at Beadle from a corner, before Brook curled just wide off his left foot to almost double the lead.
Curtis Morrison and Byron Harrison had some joy down the left side but weren’t able to find any men in green in the box.
The elusive Matus Holicek drew a couple of good Nantwich tackles, then Matt Bell mishit a shot that looped into the arms of Beadle.
The Dabbers’ best chances came just before half time.
Again it was a corner doing the damage, Nantwich winning the header and causing carnage in the box, a snapshot in there was really well saved by Beadle at point blank range.
Mo Malumo then got in behind the defence via a great long ball but could only poke it wide.
In the second half, the Dabbers tried to pick off where they left off.
Troy Bourne was playing at right back and had a chance himself, curling over albeit off his weaker foot.
Crewe made it two just short of the hour mark.
A handball claim from Bourne and the rest of the Dabbers was waved away by the referee, and in the same move the Alex broke and scored.
The ball was played out to Brook who tucked it away smartly past Tom Scott.
Moran had another header that was easy for Beadle to save, then Max Woodcock fired over as the Dabbers pushed to try and get back into the tie.
Tom Scully and Malumo both tested Beadle, then up the other end Ty Webster blasted over the bar as Crewe increasingly threatened on the counter-attack.
Woodcock had another opening that he couldn’t convert, as did Bourne in the other box.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
