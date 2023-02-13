Dance Anthems DJ star Dave Pearce to return to Nantwich

Dance legend Dave Pearce is to return to The Studio Nightclub in Nantwich on Friday March 31, writes Jonathan White.

He was a massive success on his previous two visits in 2019.

Dave is an international DJ and producer who has sold more than one million mix compilation albums in the UK with multiple top 5 UK Chart positions.

He is also the creator and original presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems, who has been a driving force in the UK Dance Scene for many years.

He’s held residencies in Ibiza, Ministry of Sound in London and BCM in Mallorca.

He’s played at all the major dance festivals including Creamfields and has been featured three times in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs chart.

Dave will be playing a Dance Anthems set, with support from local DJs Alan Woodhouse (90s Trance Classics) and Angela Curzon (90s House). The event runs from 9pm till 2am.

Tickets are £10 from Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dave-pearce-dance-anthems-dj-set-studio-nantwich-friday-31st-march-tickets-530444051437

First drink free (must be in by 10pm to claim free drink).

Nigel Woodhouse, Director of Operations at The Studio Nightclub, said: “We are very pleased to be hosting DJ Dave Pearce at The Studio.

“His Dance Anthems show that was on Radio 1 and his compilation CDs are a testament to his knowledge of dance music through the decades.

“This will be a night of nostalgia for clubbers of a certain age to relive for one night the awesome times we all had in the 90s the decade of dance music.

“Dave Pearce is a true gentleman and all round nice guy to work with.”

For information relating to future events at The Studio Nightclub visit https://www.facebook.com/StudioLiveNantwich/